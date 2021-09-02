Sending kids back to school safely

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — The new school year is here, and many parents are sending their kids back to in-person learning. This will be the first school year since the COVID vaccination was released to the public, but some parents are still nervous their kids may pick up the COVID-19 virus and bring it home with them. Ivanhoe has the details on how to send your kids back to school while making sure everyone stays safe.

This year there’s more to worry about than your kids getting good grades.

“So, let’s be honest, children are ideally designed to spread infection,” shared Kenneth Alexander, MD, PhD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

A poll conducted by the American Federation of Teachers and several education groups shows 73 percent of parents are comfortable with their kids returning to the classroom, but a majority are still worried that their child will be infected with COVID-19 at school.

“What we don’t want to do is destroy what’s important in early childhood, and it’s just a risk we’re going to take,” continued Dr. Alexander.

Remind your kids about the everyday precautions they need to take to prevent getting sick …

“Wear your mask, do your social distancing, wash your hands,” Dr. Alexander explained.

Allow them to express concerns or anxiety they may have about returning to school during the pandemic. Checkups with your family doctor are more important than ever. Having a primary care doctor who knows your child’s health baseline is crucial for when they aren’t feeling well.

For those who are still skeptical about whether sending their kids back to school is the right decision for their family, can visit the deciding to go back to school tab under the Children and Teens section on the CDC website. There are three checklists you and your family can fill out together to help decide the best way to take on the 2021-2022 school year together.