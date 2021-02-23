Suffering Zoom fatigue? Five ways to re-energize online

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Videoconferencing platforms including the popular “Zoom” have taken over the corporate world. While they’ve allowed co-workers to safely communicate during a pandemic, there can be some downsides.

Zoom has become a way of life for millions of working Americans. But after months of sitting in front of a screen, many employees are getting tired and bored. It’s a phenomenon dubbed “Zoom fatigue.” “It’s really bad for our mental health to constantly be plugged in,” said A.J. Marsden, PhD, a Psychologist at Beacon College.

Experts say don’t let up. First: resist the urge to stay in your pajamas all day. In one study, researchers found that dressing more formally for work led to higher levels of abstract, big-picture thinking. Also, if you can, schedule ten-minute breaks every hour. If you’re sitting for long periods of time, try standing up every 30 minutes. To protect your eyes from strain, try the 20-20-20 rule where every 20 minutes, you take 20 seconds to look at something 20 feet away.

Make sure you have a comfortable, ergonomic chair. Also, improving how you look on zoom may energize you. Experts say to line your camera up to your eye level and invest in a ring zoom light. If you look good, you’ll feel better.