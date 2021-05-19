Superior Health Foundation: Addressing food insecurity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Having enough food on the table is something none of us have to worry about. According to Superior Health Foundation, Food security is the most commonly reported unmet social need in the United States. SHF is working to meet that need in the U.P.

Superior Health Foundation has made addressing food insecurity as its next proactive, grant-giving project for 2021 and 2022.

SHF will commit at least $800,000 over a two-year period to this initiative, with a strong belief a number of regional and statewide funding partners will provide matching funding.

As it has done in previous years, SHF will host a roundtable discussion on Thursday, May 27, in Marquette to delve deeper into the issues and arrive at solutions to address food insecurity in the Upper Peninsula. From that discussion, SHF will craft a Request for Proposals (RFP) that will go out in mid-June. Grant recipients will be recognized at the fall grants celebration in October.

This week’s conversation with Superior Health Foundation’s Executive Director Jim LaJoie talks about the possible impact of this grant-giving project.