Superior Health Wednesday: Golfing to support Camp UPeninsulin

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Friday, June 18, at the Red Fox Run Golf Course in Gwinn. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

This year, SHF has partnered with Camp UPeninsulin. It is a summer camp for children with Type 1 Diabetes. SHF will be awarding the organization $5,000 at the event, with proceeds to help with camp programming and equipment.

On this Superior Health Wednesday, we spoke with Jim LaJoie, Executive Director for Superior Health Foundation, and Chris Alderton from Camp UPeninsulin. As someone living with Diabetes, she shares the benefits for children of attending this camp.

Chris Alderton, Camp UPeninsulin

To register for the event or become a sponsor, click or tap here.