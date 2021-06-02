Superior Health Wednesday: Grant applications 101

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation provides grant funding to health-centered non-profits in the Upper Peninsula. They take ideas and help them become reality. In order to do that, organizations have to apply for those grants.

In order to take some of the mystery out of the grant writing and application process, we spoke with Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie.

The best way to start is by going to their website.

One of the most recent projects SHF helped fund was to provide scholarships and cover the cost of the Food for Yoopers program with the Marquette Food Co-Op.

You’ll learn all about the process and how to get started by listening to this week’s conversation.