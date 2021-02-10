Superior Health Wednesday: How do I apply for an Indigent Care Grant?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In our latest conversation with Superior Health Foundation, we are highlighting how their Indigent Care grants work. We talked with Executive Director Jim LaJoie about who can apply, how to apply, and worked through some of the most common questions people have about the process. Our full conversation is in the video above. Below is their latest release about the Indigent Care Fund.

The Superior Health Foundation is now accepting large grant applications for its Indigent Care Fund.

SHF will award $41,217.09 at its spring grant celebration in mid-April. Grants requests cannot exceed $5,000.

Eligibility information and on-line application forms are available on the SHF’s website at www.superiorhealthfoundation.org.

Applications will be accepted from February 1 through Feb. 18, 2021.

The Superior Health Foundation’s Grants Committee will review the applications and will make its recommendations to the SHF Board of Directors at its March board meeting.

“We’re excited to make this funding available to those organizations across the Upper Peninsula whose focus is on health and offer services to the indigent,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “There are no shortage of indigent care needs in the Upper Peninsula. We’re optimistic that we’ll receive a number of quality applications.”

SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, with health education, and with programs and research on preventing illness and promoting health throughout the Upper Peninsula. Its vision is to improve the health of the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

For more information, contact the SHF at 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.