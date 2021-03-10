Superior Health Wednesday: How monthly donations can help your community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation (SHF) works to support health-centered non-profits across the Upper Peninsula, and the grants they award have to come from somewhere. The goal is to find 21 new monthly donors in 2021, and they are hoping you would consider being one.

The money SHF collects stays in the Upper Peninsula and helps our neighbors in a number of different ways. From non-profits who help supply health food to covering medical costs for cancer patients, even helping people with transportation to doctor visits, this is just some of what SHF helps provide.

Whatever gift you’re able to budget, there’s an option for you. Even if you aren’t able to be one of the 21 in ’21, every gift helps. You also have the ability to choose how your donation is used.

In this edition of Superior Health Wednesday, we spoke with SHF Executive Director Jim LaJoie and Lynn Hill, Community Engagement and Annual Giving Coordinator for SHF

To become a monthly donor, click here. or scan the QR Code below.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please call Lynn Hill at 906-399-8696 or email at lhill@superiorhealthfoundation.org