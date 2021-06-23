Superior Health Wednesday: How seed money helped 906 Adventure Team get in gear

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The mission of The Superior Health Foundation is to provide grant funding to health-centered non-profits. They have a variety of grants available and are willing to listen to new ideas.

One of the groups they’ve been able to help is 906 Adventure Team. Their goal is to empower youth through riding bikes. Besides the obvious health benefits of exercise through cycling, AT Founder Todd Poquette is passionate about providing a healthy mental and physical space for youth to develop.

In this week’s conversation, we spoke with Poquette as well as Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie about the relationship between the two organizations, how they got started and have grown through the years.