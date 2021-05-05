Superior Health Wednesday: Igniting new ideas with Pilot Project Grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you have an idea for a health-centered project to make life better in the U.P. Superior Health Foundation wants to hear from you. Grants are available up to $2,500.

It really comes down to ideas. Jim LaJoie, Executive Director for Superior Health Foundations said they are their to listen. They can help you find and guide your ideas to see if they would be the right fit for a grant. They don’t like to say no, but maybe not right now. The only way to guarantee a project won’t get funded is to not apply for it.

“You have an idea and you need some seed money to get it off the ground. As long as it aligns with our mission to improve the health and well-being of people across the U.P., these are the types of things we’re looking for.”

That’s not where it stops. LaJoie said the goal is for those projects to be so successful that organizations come back to SHF in the spring or fall and apply for larger grants to continue their ideas.

You can apply here, call 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org

You can watch our entire conversation with SHF to get some ideas and learn more about the application process.