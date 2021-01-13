Superior Health Wednesday: Mental health resources for children and teens

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation (SHF) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced on Wednesday, a collaboration on a grant initiative to address emotional and mental health needs of children and adolescents.

In this first in a regular series of conversations with Superior Health Foundation and its partner agencies, we are sharing our full conversations about initiatives like the one with BCBS of Michigan to help inform people and organizations of available grants and provide opportunities to serve and give back to communities across the Upper Peninsula.

Below is the release from SHF about the Partnership and how you can get involved:

SHF and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation are each providing $50,000 in grant funding ($100,000 total) in an effort to provide health-centered, non-profits in the Upper Peninsula the resources and tools they need to assess, evaluate and provide treatment/assistance to children and adolescents.

“Many children across the Upper Peninsula are dealing with radical changes to their social lives and daily routines, the inability to affectively learn in virtual settings, food insecurity and some may even find themselves in unsafe home environments,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “We’ve talked to a number of professionals and there is an increased incidence of sadness, despair, anxiety and stress.

“We know that crisis situations can have long-term effects on a child’s behavior. To that end, we know that with the right support, our children will be in a better position to handle stress and learn effective coping strategies.”

“The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation is committed to addressing the shortage of behavioral health care in the Upper Peninsula,” said Audrey Harvey, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation executive director and CEO. “We know that young people are experiencing challenges in coping and managing stress which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to partner with the Superior Health Foundation to provide quality, evidence-based behavioral health care services to young people in the Upper Peninsula.”

This special grant opportunity will be open from Monday, Jan. 18 through Monday, Feb. 8. Proposals will be accepted for either one- or two-year projects. To access an online application form, simply visit www.superiorhealthfoundation.org.

Following the application period, the SHF Grants Committee and representatives from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation will review applications. Grant recipients will then be notified in late February.

Those with questions are asked to either email the SHF at shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org or call 906-225-3431.