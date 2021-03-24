Superior Health Wednesday: Non-emergent medical transportation funding

MARQUETTE, Michigan (WJMN) – On this latest edition of Superior Health Wednesday, we’re joined by Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of Superior Health Foundation, along with Clark Harder with to Rides to Wellness. It is a comprehensive non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) program.

Michigan Transportation Connection (MTC) received a two-year, $800,000 grant from the Superior Health Foundation to build a service in all 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula to provide transportation for NEMT. This process involves finding transportation providers to provide the service and funding partners to make it sustainable beyond the two-year grant period.

To date (Feb. 18), six counties (Chippewa, Delta, Gogebic, Luce, Mackinac and Schoolcraft) have providers. In those counties, several partners are making referrals for rides. Every day, more providers and partners are being added, which allows expansion to additional counties.

At this time, ConnectUP anticipates its next level of service expansion, by summer 2020, to include Alger, Dickinson, Houghton, Menominee and Ontonagon Counties. Project expansion to the remaining counties (Baraga, Iron, Keweenaw and Marquette) is expected to occur by fall.

Rides to Wellness is only available to clients who are connected with one of the Rides to Wellness partners.

There is service to non-emergency medical appointments in-state and out-of-state.

For more information and to find what services are available in your area, call 1-844-532-7433 (press 1) or email mtctransit@gmail.com.