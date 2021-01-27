Superior Health Wednesday: Planning in-person events for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As COVID-19 restrictions are eased, and vaccinations continue, many organizations are looking forward to public events again. Superior Health Foundation (SHF) is making plans to bring back its annual gala on September 11, 2021.

In 2020, SHF continued its mission by hosting a virtual gala.

As it stands now, the team at SHF and a 12 person gala committee is looking at their options. Whether it is 450, 250, 150 people, the hope is to welcome back this event in person. If things don’t work out, they are prepared to go virtual again.

“At the end of this day, this gala will be our 10th annual. It is a tremendous event. We’ve put a lot of time and energy into this,” said Executive Director of SHF, Jim LaJoie. “It’s become our signature event with Superior Health Foundation. People come from all over the Upper Peninsula, including supporters and sponsors. It’s a night to wine and dine, relax and be among friends.”

The gala isn’t just a party, it’s a fundraiser to continue supporting SHF and its mission to provide grant for health-centered non profits in the Upper Peninsula. In addition, the SHF Gala Planning Committee selects two, health-centered projects in the U.P. and award those monies at the gala.

You can hear our full conversation with Jim LaJoie in the video above, including the moments that have meant the most to him over the past decade.

In the next Superior Health Wednesday, we talk through their Indigent Care Grants. Who do they benefit? How do you navigate the application process? Plus other ways to get connected.