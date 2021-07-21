Superior Health Wednesday: The more you get, the more you give back

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation has been providing grants to health-centered non-profits for nearly a decade. The work they do wouldn’t be possible without the help of donations and fundraisers.

More than a $1.2 million has been raised by SHF since its inception. That’s not including funds brought in from events.

Much of the money raised comes from people and businesses in the U.P. who believe in the ideas and services supported by SHF.

During our latest conversation with Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie, he spoke about the impact the foundation has had, how communities are supporting each other, and how you can make charitable giving a priority.

