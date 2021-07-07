Superior Health Wednesday: Why we paint the peninsula pink

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Each October, Superior Health Foundation (SHF) partners with a different school district in the Upper Peninsula as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The athletic teams sell pink merchandise as a fundraiser and show of support for those who have battled the disease.

SHF created a Breast Health Fund to help minimize the out-of-pocket expenses for those who most need charitable support, for breast-care related bills, biopsies, procedures and ultrasound tests. It is designed to help those uninsured and those facing high deductibles and co-pays on their insurance.

In this edition of Superior Health Wednesday, we spoke with SHF Executive Director Jim LaJoie about the fund and how they are prepare for Painting the Peninsula Pink this October, and how you can get involved. Our full conversation is in the video at the top of this article.