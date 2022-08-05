MARQUETTE, Mich. – Over the last decade since Superior Health Foundation (SHF) became an independent entity, it has been working to meet the health related needs of communities across the Upper Peninsula.

They have provided grants to organizations like the veteran based group Courage Incorporated. In previous conversations we’ve learned how Courage Incorporated is organizing outdoor excursions for people of different abilities.

SHF has worked in collaboration with other organizations to bring more financial support to the area for recovery services.

In this week’s conversation, Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie shares some of the most impactful moments from the past decade, and how the organization continues to grow.

You can learn more about Superior Health Foundation by clicking the button below and find out how your dollars are making a difference in the community.