MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Courage Incorporated is a non-profit organization based in Marquette County that helps differently-abled people enjoy outdoor excursions without charging a penny. One of the ways the organization is able to provide these experiences has come through grants from the Superior Health Foundation.

Among the items those grants have been able to fund are an all-terrain utility vehicle, a fishing boat, and other outdoor equipment. For those interested in joining in on one of the trips, Courage Incorporated posts photos on their website to offer hope and encouragement to those who think it may not be possible.

