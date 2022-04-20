MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A collaborative effort will bring nearly half a million dollars in funding to address recovery communities across the Upper Peninsula.

We spoke with Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of Superior Health Foundation and Greg Toutant, Executive Director of Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC). Thy are one of the organizations which will receive the funding. The video conversation above highlights the work they do and how this money will be put to use.

Original Release Below:

In funding partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Michigan Health Endowment Fund, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, and Upper Peninsula Health Plan, the Superior Health Foundation awarded $490,000 in grants for “Supporting the development and growth of substance use disorder recovery communities in the Upper Peninsula.”

Grants were awarded to four community organizations dedicated to addressing gaps in service for individuals and families facing substance use disorder and supporting the development and growth of recovery communities in the Upper Peninsula. These grants included:

• Eastern Upper Peninsula Opioid Response Consortium ($150,000): Support a peer recovery specialist who will serve inmates, treatment court teams, support behavioral health professionals and enhance community-wide education that reduces stigma and creates trauma-informed communities.

• Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc. ($150,000): Provide connections to professional development such as interview skills and resume building, vocational profiling and job readiness reviews, and connecting participants to a network of recovery-friendly employers.

• Western Upper Peninsula Health Department ($150,000): Reconnect people with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) to their families and communities by improving understanding of SUD, reducing stigma, and developing easy access to treatment by bridging gaps in services through family education and support, women’s specialty services and jail-based services.

• Superior Housing Solutions ($40,000): Support the workforce development and recovery community organization project manager and submission of Recovery Community Organization applications.