How your donations make a difference to hospice houses across the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three hospice houses spread across the Upper Peninsula all have similar missions. They aim to help people and their families as the navigate terminal illness and end of life decisions. Each of them makes use of donations to provide comfort during challenging times.
Superior Health Foundation is focusing on these three homes to direct donations towards on Giving Tuesday. During our conversation in the video above, we learned more about what they provide, and how those donations can make a big difference.
