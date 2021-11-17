How your donations make a difference to hospice houses across the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three hospice houses spread across the Upper Peninsula all have similar missions. They aim to help people and their families as the navigate terminal illness and end of life decisions. Each of them makes use of donations to provide comfort during challenging times.

Trillium House is located in Marquette. Tap or click the logo to visit their site.

Omega House is based in Houghton. Tap or click the logo to visit their site.

Hospice of the EUP has its home in Sault Ste. Marie. Tap or click the logo to visit their site.

Superior Health Foundation is focusing on these three homes to direct donations towards on Giving Tuesday. During our conversation in the video above, we learned more about what they provide, and how those donations can make a big difference.