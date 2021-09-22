Painting the Peninsula Pink takes over Gogebic Miners football

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When the Stephenson Eagles travel to take on the Gogebic Miners in football this Saturday, the game is going to have a different tint. The Superior Health Foundation has partnered with the schools to host its annual Painting the Peninsula Pink event.

During October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Miners’ athletic teams will sell pink merchandise at home events and in school, giving supporters the opportunity to purchase items in honor or memory of loved ones who have battled the disease. The fundraising kicks off this week with a silent auction.

On the site, you’ll see all the Gogebic Miners football players’ jerseys. The minimum bid is $100. Other silent auction items include an overnight stay at the casino in Watersmeet.

In addition, interested supporters can also provide a charitable gift to help replenish the SHF Breast Health Fund. All money raised stays in the Upper Peninsula to help both men and women with out-of-pocket breast health expenses.

The auction will continue through 4 p.m. Saturday. Winners will be notified after the Miners-Stephenson Eagles homecoming football game on Saturday afternoon and via text/email.

Interested in being a day sponsor? To learn more and support, visit here.