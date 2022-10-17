FELCH, Mich. (WJMN) – Every October, businesses, schools, sports teams, and individuals put on their best pink attire to raise awareness for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. Superior Health Foundation (SHF) has found an approach to help bring funding and attention to the cause in communities across the Upper Peninsula.

Painting the Peninsula Pink is an initiative SHF started. It switches years between working with high school football and volleyball programs. In 2022 The North Dickinson Nordics Volleyball Team is in the spotlight.

“The month of October in volleyball, you typically do see a lot of teams that are in their pink jerseys or have their pink socks. I remember doing it when I played. The girls are aware why that’s important. But to be such a direct partner this year with somebody and to know exactly where the funds are going, and they are staying in the U.P. that’s been huge. The atmosphere leading up to this game, they are very excited, they love their jerseys, they are excited to do more. to be more involved,” said North Dickinson Volleyball Coach, Taylor Johnson.

The game is set for 7 p.m. Central on Thursday, October 20 at North Dickinson High School. The players have special pink jersey’s for the game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink as well.

“Just for us to be able to do our part, really get a community involved and get them excited in an event. Taking part in raising money. The most important part is we’re going to have some fun,” said Superior Health Foundation Executive Director, Jim LaJoie.

In addition, interested supporters can also provide a charitable gift to help replenish the SHF Breast Health Fund. All money raised stays in the Upper Peninsula to help both men and women with out-of-pocket breast health expenses.