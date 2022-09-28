MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 11th annual Superior Health Foundation Gala is coming up on Saturday, October 1 inside the Northern Center on NMU’s campus.

For this year’s event, SHF has partnered with the District 10 Lions. As part of that partnership they will receive at least $15K at the gala to help families in the U.P. who have children with cancer. That money helps families with travel expenses as they receive treatment outside of the area.

One family that has already been supported on their journey is the Mantsch family. On August 31, 2022, Preslie Mantsch rang the bell at Milwaukee Children’s Hospital after more than 2 years of chemotherapy and other treatment.

Nikki Mantsch, Preslie’s Mom shared with us the difficulty of finding care in our area.

“In the beginning, there were no places in the U.P. that provide those services or that you’re comfortable with. There’s not a ton in pediatrics. You’re going to want to go with your team and where your child is being treated, it’s a ton of time, a ton of travel, a ton of expenses,” said Mantsch.

While the family is celebrating the end of chemotherapy, they know travel and treatment will still be a part of their lives.

“People just naturally assume, okay your daughter rang the bell, it’s good. Well this first year we still have to go to Milwaukee every month for labs and appointments. The second year it will be every other month. So we’re still talking two years post our two plus years of treatment we’ll be traveling to Milwaukee,” added Mantsch.

With more than 60 children in the U.P. the Lions and other supporting organizations still have a lot of help they can provide. Also assisting in the mission to bring better pediatric cancer care to the area is Marshfield Clinic Health System in Iron Mountain. They are the presenting sponsor for this year’s gala.

To learn more about the gala, the organizations involved, or to donate, visit here.