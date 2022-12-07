MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation is now taking applications for its 2023 gala partner.

The Superior Health Foundation’s 2023 Annual Gala will be held on Saturday, September 30, in the ballrooms of the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette. Proceeds from the gala benefit SHF. In addition, the SHF Gala Committee will select one health-centered project ($15,000 or less) in the U.P. and will award those monies at the gala.

The project must align with SHF’s mission, which is “to assist with unmet healthcare

needs, with health education, and with programs and research on preventing illness and

promoting health throughout the Upper Peninsula.”

The Superior Health Foundation will accept applications through Friday, Dec. 16,

and will select a non-profit project in late December. The project will then be forwarded

to the SHF Board of Directors for approval in January.