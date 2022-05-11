MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation has awarded multiple grants to the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity to support its ramp program. Habitat provides permanent and portable home access ramps for people around Marquette County.

We spoke with Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of Superior Health Foundation and Deanna Johnson with Marquette County Habitat for Humanity about the need they are serving, ways you can support through financial donations, shopping at the ReStore, or volunteering your time.

Listen to our whole conversation in the video above.