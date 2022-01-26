MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 11th annual Superior Health Foundation Gala is coming up on October 1, 2022 at the Northern Center on NMU’s campus.

Each year SHF looks for a health-centered partner. This year, it’s the District 10 Lion’s Club. They are working on a project to focus on Childhood Cancer.

According to SHF’s website, “For 2022, SHF will partner with a health-centered organization and award $15,000 in funding to that organization. We’re proud to announce that our partner will be the District 10 Lions to support its Childhood Cancer Program. Its funding will be used to help with travel and medical costs for families who need to travel for care; support Camp Quality Upper Peninsula, a camp for pediatric patients and their families at Bay Cliff Health Camp; and support Kids Kicking Cancer, a non-profit that empowers children to manage pain and stress through martial arts and meditation.”

Sponsorships are available. Learn more here.

During our latest conversation with Superior Health Wednesday, you’ll hear from Jim LaJoie with SHF, as well as Christine Smith and Gary Perala with the Lions Club.