MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation annual gala is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Ball Room on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette.

SHF is currectly taking applications from non-profits to be a partner for the 2022 gala.

The event is a fundraiser for SHF to support its mission of helping health-centered non-profits. It’s also an opportunity to give back. The SHF Gala Planning Committee selects one, health-centered project ($15,000 or less) in the U.P. and award those monies at the gala.

Applications are being accepted through Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The partner will be selected before the end of the year and moved to the SHF Board of Directors in January.

To learn more about the role of a partner, what is needed to apply, and the potential benefits for a non-profit, watch our conversation above or click the button below to submit your application.