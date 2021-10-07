Superior Health Wednesday: How planned giving can leave a lasting legacy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – What do you want your legacy to be? Planned gifts are one way to support the mission of Superior Health Foundation in funding health-centered non-profits in the Upper Peninsula.

They are gifts set up in a variety of ways to benefit others after we pass on.

According to Superior Health Foundation, these donations (often called planned gifts) can offer many advantages:

Reduce or avoid your capital gains tax

Provide you or a loved one income for life

Allow you to make a much larger gift than you thought possible

Reduce your estate taxes

Create an income tax deduction for you

During this week’s Superior Health Wednesday conversation, we spoke with Executive Director Jim LaJoie about some of the methods to create planned gifts and the potential return they can offer.

Watch or listen to our conversation in the video above to learn more or contact Superior Health Foundation directly at 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org

You can learn about planned giving and all the other ways to make your dollars do more, by clicking here.