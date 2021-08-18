Superior Health Wednesday: Meet the board of directors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – How do you help address the health needs of people in the Upper Peninsula? It’s a question the Superior Health Foundation factors in to its board of directors.

Represented on the 13 member team are people from a variety of backgrounds. Their experience extends to medical fields, financial expertise, non-profit management, and a lot more.

You can read each of their bios in the Superior Health Foundation’s website.

In this week’s conversation, we spoke with SHF Executive Director, Jim LaJoie about the active role the board of directors takes in fulfilling their mission, how new members are selected, and some upcoming opportunities for new people to get involved.