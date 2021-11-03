Superior Health Wednesday: Selecting the best option for planned giving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When it comes to leaving a legacy, there are a lot of options. If you do plan for a charitable gift, where do you get started and decide what’s the best fit for your budget.

Last month we spoke with Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of Superior Health Foundation about planned giving and the impact they can have on non-profits.

This month we talked through numerous options, including estate planning and life-insurance policies. It can seem complicated, but talking with the right professional could point you in the right direction.

Watch or listen to our conversation in the video above to learn more or contact Superior Health Foundation directly at 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org

