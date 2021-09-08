Superior Health Wednesday: What makes a good grant?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The only way to be awarded a grant from Superior Health Foundation is to apply for one. To see health-centered ideas become reality you need to a little more than crossing your ‘t’s’ and dotting your ‘i’s’.

In a previous episode, Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie walked us through the steps of grant applications 101.

LaJoie said more people have been coming forward with ideas and applying for grants. Our conversation this week focused on what makes a good grant versus a bad application, and how to avoid some common mistakes so projects won’t be delayed and can get the funding they need.