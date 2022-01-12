MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After exceeding their goal of 21 new monthly donors in 2021, Superior Health Foundation has renewed its effort to continue encouraging more people to get involved in their mission.

Support What Matters to You in 2022 is the new slogan encouraging people to sign up as monthly donors with SHF. Whether it’s ten dollars or one hundred dollars a month, you can designate which fund your money supports and have a greater role in aiding health centered non-profits across the Upper Peninsula.

For monthly donors, you’ll also be invited to fireside chats twice a year for open conversations about health concerns in the Upper Peninsula. You’ll also receive updates on how donations are being used.

In this week’s Superior Health Wednesday conversation, Executive Director Jim LaJoie shared details about joining the group of monthly donors and what it takes to make a difference.