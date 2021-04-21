Superior Health Wendesday: Celebrating 7 year of proactive grant giving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Over the last 7 years, Superior Health Foundation has awarded $2,120,778.45 in proactive grants, spread out across numerous different health related projects. Subjects include pediatric oral health, mental health, pediatric obesity, substance use, and most recently, non emergent medical transportation.

SHF starts by looking at issues affecting all 15 counties in the U.P. Funding for these projects comes from their large grant funding, up to 2/3 of those dollars can be put towards proactive grant projects.

In this edition of our Superior Health Wednesday conversation, we spoke with SHF Executive Director Jim LaJoie about how these projects are selected, the collaboration it takes to make them successful, and how these grants are just the beginning for some of these ideas.

