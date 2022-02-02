GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – Having a trusted local clinic where doctors understand your culture, can speak to you in your own language and will treat you, regardless of your ability to pay, can literally mean the difference between life and death, now more than ever before.

“I don’t only speak the language but because I was born and raised in Mexico, I know where they’re coming from,” said Dr. Yolo Diaz, Aurora BayCare Medical Center pediatrician.

Diaz practices at N.E.W. Community Clinic in Green Bay.

“Dr. Diaz is an example of the quality of care we can provide,” said Kim Franzen, CEO N.E.W. Community Clinic.

As a pediatrician, Diaz’s primary role is caring for children, but she’s also an invaluable resource when it comes to bridging the gap between healthcare resources and the local Hispanic community.

“I know how the healthcare system was there and how it is here and it’s completely different,” Diaz explained.

Daiz says that disparity plays a significant role in why COVID 19 infections are up and vaccinations down among Hispanics.

“They only need to sit down and to share their fears and to have someone explain to them and they go out with a vaccine,” said Diaz.

As a community healthcare resource, the N.E.W. Community Clinic has been serving the area’s most vulnerable population singce long before the pandemic came along.

“N.E.W. Clinic has been here for 50 years in our community,” said Franzen. “We have been here and are rooted in taking care of the community. We’re going to care for anybody, regardless of ability to pay.”

They understand the realities the less fortunate face every day and where healthcare often falls on the priority list.

“We know if someone doesn’t have housing, food, transportation needs met, we can talk to you about your diabetes,” Franzen acknowledged.

That’s why Franzen says their goal is comprehensive healthcare which addresses the specific needs of each individual.

“We really try to wrap our arms around that whole person when they come to the clinic,” said Franzen.

When it comes to meeting those needs, Diaz says you can’t underestimate the value of patient trust.

“I think that is one of the reasons I have been so successful in convincing my population to get the COVID vaccine,” she said, “because there’s the trust.”

Testing and vaccination are certainly vital to healthcare, but the N.E.W. Community Clinic also provides services for dental care, family planning, childhood vaccinations, substance abuse, outreach healthcare for the homeless and much more.