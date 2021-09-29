Vaccinated teens glad to be back with friends

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When Pfizer first approved a vaccine for children ages 12 and up, the 13 year old Johnson twins were among the first to be vaccinated. Now that Pfizer’s close to an emergency authorization of the vaccine for ages 5 -11, we wanted to check back in with the De Pere twins and see what life’s been like.

For the now 14 year old twins, Ian and Jordan, this school year’s been a whole lot different than it was last year.

“Last year, I did the entire school year online,” explained De Pere’s Jordan Johnson.

“I’ve gotten to do sports, see friends, go to camps…,” added Jordan’s twin brother, Ian Johnson.

“The best thing is just being able to see people in person again and talk to them, not through a screen,” Jordan said.

The twins, vaccinated last May, both say the experience wasn’t really a big deal, as far as side effects.

“Both were easy experiences,” said Ian. “I got some minor symptoms for 12 hours and they cleared up after that.”

Aurora BayCare Medical Center pediatrician, Dr. Donald Beno says that lack of any severe side effects is typical among teens who’ve gotten the vaccine.

“Over 13 million children in that age group have been vaccinated,” Beno said. “More than 55% of adolescents in that age group have received at least one dose of their vaccine. Almost as good as the adults, frankly.”

He expects kids, ages 5 – 11 will fare even better once a vaccine is approved for that age group; which he says could happen in a matter of days. Beno says the more kids we can get vaccinated, the closer we’ll be to getting a handle on the pandemic.

“The more we’ll be able to keep kids doing what kids need to do, which is be in school and have fun with their friends,and get out and get active once again,” Beno said.

That’s exactly why the twins say it was all worthwhile for them.

“At the end of the day I still think it was completely worth it,” Ian said.

