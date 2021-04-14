B.1.1.7 variant has been confirmed in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) The Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties have been notified through genetic testing, the B.1.1.7 variant of the COVID-19 has been detected in a positive case in Menominee County.

This variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility. According to the Public Health of Delta and Menominee counties, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, which leads to a faster spread and increasing number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Additional public health efforts are required once the variant has been identified to slow the spread in the community. Getting vaccinated, mask-use, social distancing, hand hygiene, and other mitigation strategies are ways the community can do its part.

Currently, everyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive a vaccine. To get an appointment for a vaccine you can click here or call (906) 786-4111 or (906) 863-4451. Parents who are interested in scheduling an appointment for their 16 or 17-year-old should call the Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties during their normal business hours.