LANSING, Mich. (WJMN)- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a new warning on fake at-home COVID-19 test kits being sold online.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Better Business Bureau (BBB) recently released warnings related to fraudulent tests causing Nessel to reissue her Websites Selling COVID-Related Products That Are Fake or Never Arrive Consumer Alert.

“As the pandemic continues to grip our nation, bad actors are finding new ways to take advantage of our current reality,” Nessel said. “Right now, there is a huge demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, so it’s important to understand there will be attempts to capitalize on that demand. The best way to combat criminal attempts to defraud consumers is to educate yourself on the latest scams.”

The Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team has seen an uptick in calls and complaints relating to at-home tests concerns. Complaints are currently being reviewed to decide whether more action is necessary.

The FTC has the following tips for shopping online for COVID-19 test kits and related items:

Make sure the test you’re buying is authorized by the FDA. Check the FDA’s lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before you buy to find the tests authorized for home use. (EUA is “emergency use authorization.”)

Check out a seller before you buy, especially if you’re buying from a site you don’t know. Search online for the website, company, or seller’s name plus words like “scam,” “complaint,” or “review.”

Compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites. You can get a good idea about a company, product, or service from reading user reviews on various retail or shopping comparison sites. Think about the source of the review. Ask yourself: Where is this review coming from? Is it from an expert organization or individual customers?

Pay by credit card. If you’re charged for an order you never got, or for a product that’s not as advertised, contact your credit card company and dispute the charge.

Nessel warned about fake advertisements and too-good-to-be-true treatments for COVID-19 and issued her COVID-19 Vaccine Scams Consumer Alert.

The Department provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime on a variety of topics.

Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.