Aspirus Health to partner with Canal View – Houghton County to administer COVID-19 antibody treatments

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN)- Aspirus Health has been administering COVID-19 antibody treatments throughout the pandemic and will now offer the treatment through a partnership with Canal View – Houghton County.

“We are extremely grateful for Aspirus Health leading the way to help reduce COVID-19, hospitalizations, and offering Regen-Cov as an option for our most vulnerable population,” said Kim Salmi, Administrator, Canal-View Houghton County. “Unfortunately, the delta variant has made its way into our facility despite all efforts. We can’t thank Aspirus enough for providing this treatment.”

Regen-Cov can be administered through an intravenous (IV) infusion or in some cases through subcutaneous injection.

“We are grateful Regen-Cov is available for patients at high risk for progressing to severe illness or hospitalization due to COVID-19,” said Jessica Bessner, director – Aspirus regional pharmacies. “The health and safety of our communities always comes first, and we are grateful to be here providing care to those when they need it most.”

Aspirus began offering the treatments in November 2020 and has successfully administered 477 infusions across its system.

To be eligible for the treatment, those who have tested positive must meet the following critera:

Be 12 years of age and older

Weigh greater than 90 pounds

Have one of the following high-risk factors: obesity pregnant chronic disease including diabetes, kidney, lung or heart disease, hypertension or any immunosuppressive disease



Aspirus actively identifies patients appropriate for the treatment and encourages anyone who meets the above criteria to talk to their primary care provider if they test positive for COVID-19.

Aspirus urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as data indicates that those who remain unvaccinated are at higher risk for severe illness due to COVID-19.