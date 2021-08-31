Aspirus health updates visitor guidelines

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJMN) – Aspirus Health has updated visitor guidelines for emergency departments across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula.

The emergency department now only allows one adult visitor or support person per adult patient and two for pediatric patients. Other care settings continue to allow two adult visitors or support people at a time per patient with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care – Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

– Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations. COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

– Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations. Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes – Aspirus locations follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

Visitors in all care settings are required to wear a facemask, maintain distance from others and be screened upon entering the facility.

Aspirus Health also encourages people with COVID-19 symptoms to use established testing sites and schedule appointments for testing. Walk-in clinics and emergency departments are most appropriate for urgent health needs and cannot accommodate walk-in requests for testing due to the high demand as COVID-19 cases increase in the region.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing can be made online at MyAspirus.org or on the MyAspirus app. Anyone can create an account and schedule a test. The Aspirus COVID-9 Call Center can also be reached at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454 to schedule appointments or answer questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and vaccines.