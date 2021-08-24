Chippewa County rises to “high” level of COVID-19 local transmission

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) is recommends masking for everyone in indoor, public spaces after local transmission of COVID-19 is reached a“high” level as defined in the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

According to the CCHD, local COVID cases have increased steadily in recent weeks. Chippewa County increased 55 cases since August 16, 2021; test positivity has increased to 5.9%. Increases in

hospitalizations or deaths may lag weeks behind increases in cases; however,

hospitalizations or deaths have been rare among vaccinated individuals since vaccination

became widely available.



The Chippewa County Health Department currently holds vaccination clinics each Tuesday and Wednesday.

appointments can be made online at www.chippewahd.com or by calling 906-635-3640. Everyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. The Health Department has Pfizer, Moderna, and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.



The CCHD said within Chippewa County, 51.1% of all residents are fully vaccinated and of that number, 29%

between the ages of 12-19 are fully vaccinated.

Local COVID information and updates are always available at www.chippewahd.com.