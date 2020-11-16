Skip to content
Coronavirus Resources
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Michigan Health Department provides COVID-19 update today
Video
CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Michigan lawmakers, governor agree to $465M in virus aid
When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
More Coronavirus Resources Headlines
Second stimulus: IRS warns of new text scam aimed getting people to accept fake checks
Video
How soon are you immune to the coronavirus after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
Aspirus hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Video
State releases 4-phase COVID-19 vaccination plan
Video
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
Video
‘Trust the scientists:’ FDA panel OKs vaccine
Video
US officials outline vaccine distribution plans as emergency authorization nears
MDHHS: Slight improvements or plateaus in COVID-19 trends
Video
Avoiding the virus: Here’s how to manage your risk
Coronavirus vaccine concerns: Can businesses require employees to get the shots?
Video
WJMN Local 3
