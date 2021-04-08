Aspirus offering COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Laurium

LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday, April 16 from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. Aspirus Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Aspirus Laurium Clinic located at 205 Osceola Street.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older.

“Now that everyone 16 and up is eligible to receive the vaccine in Michigan, this clinic is a great opportunity for teenagers who are not eligible for other COVID-19 vaccines to get access,” said Kathy Bowman, Director of Clinics for Aspirus. “We re excited to be able to offer the vaccine to this age group and our student- athletes.”

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine and will be limited to around 70 people. Individuals can call the clinic at 906-337-5313 during business hours to schedule a vaccine. Parents will need to accompany a person under 18 receiving the vaccine.

Aspirus encourages everyone to sign up through any available vaccinator if they have yet to be vaccinated.

Those who live in Aspirus’ service area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula can request the COVID-19 vaccine through Aspirus at any time by going online to aspirus.org/vaccine or through the MyAspirus patient portal. Appointments are offered based on vaccine supply and availability may vary by location.

To date, Aspirus has provided more than 42,000 first- and second-dose vaccinations to eligible community members.