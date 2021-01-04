Free masks: How to get yours from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.

The KN95 masks are being provided by the MDHHS and distributed through community organizations.

In addition to MDHHS offices, local health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices, the free masks are available from Community Action Agencies, and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Some agencies will further distribute the masks to local partners such as homeless shelters..

To find a distribution site, you can visit: Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

We went to the site and found the following locations and agencies in the Upper Peninsula.

According to the MDHHS, masking right includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide stronger protection: three-layered washable cloth face coverings, three-layered disposable masks or KN95 masks. It also includes wearing the mask correctly: having it secured over the nose and mouth and snugly fitting without gaps. KN95 masks are similar to but should not be confused with N95 masks that are intended for health care workers who are engaged as part of their work in higher-risk settings.