Hancock Tori and Farmers Market to host Western Upper Peninsula Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Coronavirus Resources

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Hancock Tori and Farmers Market on Thursday, July 29 between 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M.

Appointments are not required for the vaccination clinic. They will be administering both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

