MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Senior High School will host a COVID-19 testing drive-thru Monday afternoon.

In a partnership between the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there will be rapid and PCR testing available to Marquette and Alger county residents.

Testing will be from 12 pm to 6 pm.

