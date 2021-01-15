Marquette County Health Department announces next round of public COVID-19 Vaccinations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department announced on Friday that it has received additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are holding clinics January 20, 21, 22.

The clinics are being held at the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Each clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These vaccines are available to people age 65 and older and require an appointment to be seen.

To make an appointment, go to www.mqthealth.org and click on the scheduling link. The link will be active, starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Those who need assistance scheduling during that time should call 906-475-7847. Do not call NMU if you are attempting to schedule an appointment.

The appointments will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis to those who qualify. You will need a picture ID at the time of your appointment to receive the vaccine.

During the first round of public vaccines in Marquette County, the majority of the 845 available appointments were scheduled within the first two hours.