Marquette County Health Department launches new way to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department announced on Friday, a new process to make appointments for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, January 25, people 65 and older well have the ability to pre-register to receive the vaccine. It means your name goes on a list for an appointment. When the health department knows how many vaccine doses they are receiving, they will use the list to schedule people for appointments.

To pre-register, you can sign up online or by phone. The online portal opens at 10 a.m. Monday and will remain open. Phone lines will also open at 10 a.m. Monday. They will be staffed from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MCHD notes that those who use the online portal will not have an advantage over those who pre-register by phone.

People are asked to only register once. If you register multiple times, your reservation will be overwritten, which could result in delaying your scheduled appointment.

To register online, go to mqthealth.org.

Call 906-475-7847 if that is your preferred way to schedule an appointment.