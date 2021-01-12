Marquette County prepares for first community COVD-19 vaccinations

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) is preparing for its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 65 and older.

The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, January 14 and Friday, January 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Baraga Gym at 300 W. Spring Street in Marquette.

To be given a vaccine, you must make an appointment in advance. Those who show up to the clinic without an appointment will not be able to receive a vaccine at that time.

A limited number of vaccine doses are available, but the exact number has not been made public.

Those who are 65 or older can make an appointment at mqthealth.org

You will clock on the COVID-19 VACCINE link then the MAKE A COVID-19 VACCINATION APPOINTMENT LINK.

People can get assistance with scheduling an appointment by calling 906-475-7847.

A picture ID is required at the time of your appointment. You are asked to arrive no more than 5 minutes early.