Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Marquette after Spring Break

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency planned a Covid-19 drive-thru testing site.

On April 5 the Marquette Senior High School parking lot will become the testing site’s home. Any residents in Marquette or Alger counties may come to receive a test.

Greg Nyen, Superintendent of MARESA, said “We know families are likely to be traveling during spring break. We want to make sure that when they reenter the community and our general population, in our k-12 educational institutions that they are free from covid and are not contributing to our Covid-19 spread.”

Rapid test are available for everyone and PCR test are available for those who are symptomatic or have had confirmed exposure with Covid-19.

If you’re interested in getting test you can pre-register here.