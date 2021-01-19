Michigan announces about 1,700 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 1,738 coronavirus cases as the state of the epidemic continues to improve.

The data released by the state Tuesday brings the total number of confirmed cases to 540,115 since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

The state also announced 41 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 13,865.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 18,853 samples for the virus and 1,411 were positive, a percentage of 7.48%. While that percentage was a little higher than we have seen in recent days, the number of samples tested was also the smallest so far this month. The positivity percentage generally rises as the total number of tests falls.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded two more deaths for a total of 565 and confirmed 95 more cases for a total of 44,949.

A few other West Michigan counties also recorded more deaths:

Calhoun County: One more death for 192 total; 7,486 total confirmed cases in the last 10 months.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 250 total; 12,115 total cases.

Muskegon County: Three more deaths for 278 total; 9,837 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 283 total; 19,333 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 65 total; 3,758 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, added nine more deaths for a total of 3,662 and confirmed 317 more cases for a total of 87,535. Neighboring Oakland County has had 59,690 cases (215 more than the previous day) and 1,716 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 51,316 cases (218 more) and 1,679 deaths (one more).

Michigan’s epidemic metrics continue to be headed in the right direction. The state’s case rate is back on the downtrend after a slight bump.

The week pause was announced , Michigan was 6th in the nation for cases according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.



Now Michigan is 44th. pic.twitter.com/71MmQK21SZ — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 19, 2021

The seven-day average rate of daily positive tests has dropped to about 7% for the first time since late October. It’s important to note, however, that the positivity rate it is still much higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials look for to demonstrated community spread is controlled.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, with the percentage of all beds in the state treating COVID-19 patients now just below 11%, though the rate of decline has recently slowed.

The number of deaths each day continues to show modest improvements.

As things get better, the Kent District Library announced it reopened branches for in-person use starting Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the economy coming out of the pandemic, including more grants and support for small businesses, food and rent support, and money for K-12 schools and her Future for Frontliners college tuition program, among other things.