Michigan confirms about 1,800 coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,774 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and six additional related deaths.

The Friday update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 557,883 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 14,497.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 52,058 samples for the virus and 2,169 came back positive. That’s 4.17%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

In addition to the six newly reported deaths, several cases appear to have been moved between counties. This has not been unusual as health officials double-check records and sometimes decide they belong in a different jurisdiction.

Kent County recorded five more deaths, bringing its total to 598. It confirmed 115 more cases for a total of 46,389.

A few other West Michigan counties also reported increases in the their death tallies.

Ionia County: One more death for 61 total; 3,879 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 273 total; 12,524 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 296 total; 20,009 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 72 total; 3,934 total cases.

Muskegon County revised its death count down by one to 287. It has had 10,052 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, confirmed 243 more cases for a total of 90,105. The number of deaths in the county was revised down by one to 3,755. Neighboring Oakland County has had 61,487 cases (160 more than the previous day) and 1,786 deaths (revised down by two). Macomb County has had 52,798 cases (110 more) and 1,744 deaths (revised down by one).

Michigan’s virus metrics continue to improve following a slight rebound following Christmas. The seven-day average rate of daily positive tests is now down to about 6% for the first time since late October, the case rate has been on a downward trend for about three weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is declining and the number of deaths each day, a metric that lags others, keeps showing week-over-week improvements.

The improving metrics, however, do not mean the virus is under control. The case rate is still more than two times higher than it was in early September, the last time the state had a handle on the outbreak, the hospitalization rate per million people is about three times higher and the rate of deaths each day is at least nine times higher. The positivity rate is still twice as high as the 3% threshold health officials point to to show community spread is controlled.