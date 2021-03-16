Michigan reports about 2,000 new coroanvirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 27 more deaths linked to coronavirus and 2,048 more confirmed cases as virus metrics in the state continue to trend up.

Of the 27 deaths announced Tuesday, six were discovered during a routine check of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. These checks are conducted three times per week.

Michigan has now seen a total of 15,810 deaths related to COVID-19 and 612,628 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here a little more than a year ago.

On Monday, labs tested 20,919 samples for the virus and 1,801 were positive. That’s a positivity rate of 8.61% — the highest single-day figure since Jan. 7.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported one more death, bringing its total to 664, and 76 more cases for a total of 50,176 since the start of the pandemic.

A few other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Berrien County: One more death for 229 total; 11,048 total confirmed cases.

Calhoun County: One more death for 223 total; 8,894 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 51 total; 2,878 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 323 total; 21,658 total cases.

Kalamazoo County’s death toll was revised down by one to 286. This has not been uncommon gas cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. It has had 13,912 confirmed cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, recorded four more deaths for a total of 3,977 and confirmed 354 more cases for a total of 98,935. Neighboring Oakland County has had 67,311 cases (269 more than the previous day) and 1,918 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 57,938 cases (252 more) and 1,891 deaths (one more).

Some key virus metrics are rising in Michigan, including the seven-day average of case and testing positivity rates, as well as hospitalization numbers. The average positivity rate is on the upswing and is now above 5% for the first time since late January. Public health officials say a rate below 3% indicates community spread is controlled.

The average rate of deaths each day has continued to show week-over-week improvements and is now lower than it has been since late September. The lowest average the state has seen since the pandemic began is about five deaths per day in July; we are currently seeing about 11 deaths per day.

As usual, rates vary by region. The Upper Peninsula continues to see improving case rates and a positivity rate plateaued around 1.5%. Those metrics have triggered a drop from Risk Level D, the second-highest level, to Level C. The rest of the state remains in Risk Level D.

Michigan hospitals, health departments and pharmacies have received more than 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and nearly 3.1 million of those have been administered.